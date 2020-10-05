Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LTRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

