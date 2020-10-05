Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Landec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Landec by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 225,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landec by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

