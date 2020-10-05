Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $5.22. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $20.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.14 to $22.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $23.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.17 to $25.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,349 shares of company stock worth $19,727,045. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after acquiring an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 326.7% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after buying an additional 331,843 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX traded up $10.55 on Wednesday, hitting $339.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,046. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.15. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

