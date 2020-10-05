Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
LAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.
Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.01.
In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
