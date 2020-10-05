Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 228.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

