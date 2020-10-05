KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:KURRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in commercializing chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance material, medical products and others. It operates in three segments: Chemicals and Resins; Fibers and Textiles; and High-Performance Materials, Medical Products, and Others (HMM). In the chemicals and functional materials fields, the Company’s products include poval resin, the gas barrier material EVAL, isoprene chemicals, fine chemicals, methacrylic resin and resin-finished goods. The Fibers and Textiles segment provides man-made leather, non-woven fabrics, hook and loop fasteners, MAGIC TAPE, which is used in clothing, shoes, car seats; polyester; and textiles. The HMM segment provides heat resistant polyamide resins used in electronics parts and auto parts, dental materials; PVA gel, which are used in water purification and wastewater treatment; and KURARAY COAL used in water purification facilities, gas separators, and capacitor materials. Kuraray Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get KURARAY CO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of KURARAY CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.34 and a beta of 0.71. KURARAY CO LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells chemicals and resins, fibers and textiles, high performance materials, medical products, and others products worldwide. The company's Vinyl Acetate segment offers functional resins and films, including polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resins for paper/fiber processing agents, adhesives, and others; optical-use PVA films for liquid crystal display televisions, mobile phone screens, and others; water-soluble PVA films for water soluble delivery system and others; PVB films for use as interlayers for laminated safety glass and photovoltaic module encapsulation; EVAL resins and films for food packaging, automobile tanks/vacuum insulation panels, refrigerators, and others; and PLANTIC, a bio-based barrier material for fresh food packaging and industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KURARAY CO LTD/ADR (KURRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KURARAY CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.