Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $27.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,515. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,627 shares of company stock worth $8,742,506. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

