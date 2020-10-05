Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.59 and last traded at $46.28. Approximately 135,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 164,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.