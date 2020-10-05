Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $28.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTB. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 8,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

