Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. 8,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

