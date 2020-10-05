KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOPKY. ABN Amro raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR stock opened at $55.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

