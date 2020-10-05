KION GRP AG/ADR’s (KIGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered KION GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of KION GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. KION GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.53.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

