Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.58. 78,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

