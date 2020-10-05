Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 8.4%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 263,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 456,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $239.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

