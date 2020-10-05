Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.12. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

