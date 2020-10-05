Keh Shew Lu Sells 62,112 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $3,607,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,290,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 262,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Diodes by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 230.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.