Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX) (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX) (ASX:ALC) insider Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$195,000.00 ($139,285.71).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX)

Alcidion Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and licensing of healthcare software products in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers Miya Precision that combines artificial intelligence, clinical decision support, and mobile alerts in clinical dashboard; Patientrack, a patient safety and communication system; and Smartpage, a messaging and task management platform, which enables hospital staff to communicate and collaborate.

