Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX) (ASX:ALC) Stock

Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX) (ASX:ALC) insider Katrina (Kate) Doyle (Quirke) bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$195,000.00 ($139,285.71).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
About Alcidion Group Limited (ALC.AX)
