K12 (NYSE:LRN) Trading Up 8.2%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 2,602,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,037,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get K12 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $67,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in K12 by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in K12 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in K12 by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.