JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $623.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 623 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 618 ($8.08), with a volume of 502528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 619 ($8.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $989.40 million and a PE ratio of 65.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 562.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 498.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

