JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,116.00

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 186182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,063.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 962.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

