JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANDY. Citigroup upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Danske lowered PANDORA A /S/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. PANDORA A /S/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $19.09 on Friday. PANDORA A /S/S has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13.

PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.52 million during the quarter.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

