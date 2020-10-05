JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $155.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $122.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.66, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.