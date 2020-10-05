JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.78 ($93.85).

Shares of BAYN opened at €44.94 ($52.86) on Thursday. Bayer has a one year low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a one year high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €55.78 and a 200-day moving average of €58.71.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

