JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.92 ($76.38).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €76.86 ($90.42) on Friday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €71.66 and a 200 day moving average of €56.47.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

