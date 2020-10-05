Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,250 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $464,384.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.13, for a total value of $442,607.69.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total value of $333,887.50.

On Monday, August 3rd, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $478,896.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 36,249 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $9,062,250.00.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $10.88 on Monday, reaching $265.52. 203,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,907. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.72.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stamps.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stamps.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

