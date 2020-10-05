Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JOUT. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $83,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,748 shares of company stock valued at $587,092. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,632,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

