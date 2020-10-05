Johnson Matthey’s (JMPLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $62.95 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

