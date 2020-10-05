John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,474 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $892,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 115,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,748 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84.

