John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 4,478 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 291.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $287,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 416,071 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60.

