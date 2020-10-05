John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 303 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,144,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,959,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,722,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Shares of QUS stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $95.90. The company had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,753. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $99.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.