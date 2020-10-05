John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $27,140,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $605,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $130.46. The stock had a trading volume of 78,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.