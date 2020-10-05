John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

