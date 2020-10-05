John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 7.31% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.01 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,224. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

