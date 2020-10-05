John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 515,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 102,471 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,808,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,938. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.