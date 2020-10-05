John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 5,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.