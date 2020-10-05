John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.68. 4,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

