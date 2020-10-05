John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $3.45 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,624,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, reaching $73.51. 181,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,561. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

