John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 785.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.66. 4,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

