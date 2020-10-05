John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $278,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3,213.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

