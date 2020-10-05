John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $260,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $717,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter.

JPIN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $57.79.

