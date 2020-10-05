John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $21.87 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.58% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,981,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.92. 3,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,138. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $114.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45.

