John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $13.14 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during midday trading on Monday. 2,130,326 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

