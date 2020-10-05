John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $340.88. 191,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,678. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.72 and its 200-day moving average is $307.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

