John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $94.99. 71,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

