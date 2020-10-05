John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HEQ opened at $10.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income in the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

