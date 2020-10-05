John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock worth $882,719. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. 11,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,270. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $119.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

