Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCAP. Robert W. Baird lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NYSE:JCAP opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Jernigan Capital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCAP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

