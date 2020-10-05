Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CON. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €96.26 ($113.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €91.42 and a 200-day moving average of €82.38.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

