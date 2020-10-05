Jefferies Financial Group Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $330.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $305.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.81.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $338.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.61 and its 200 day moving average is $297.99. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $20,579,025.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,551,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,130,176,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,815 shares of company stock valued at $186,007,416. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 45.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.