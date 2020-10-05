Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JEF stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,978,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 966,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,259,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 178,462 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.