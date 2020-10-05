Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.31 ($8.60).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.37 ($6.32) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.18.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

